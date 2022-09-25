Scattered rain showers throughout today; wind gusts possible

The low will be 52 degrees.

An incoming cold front’s airmass will bring cooler conditions this week, according to NWS.

Monday has a 20% chance of precipitation striking after 2 p.m., but otherwise will be sunny. The highs will be in the mid-60′s and the lows will be in the upper 40′s.

In addition to the slight chance of rain, wind gusts will also occur and range up to 30 mph especially north of the I-70 corridor.

The overnight will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday is mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees.

The overnight will be considerably cooler with temperatures falling to the mid-40′s. Skies will be mostly clear and quiet with a few stray clouds remaining.

A mostly sunny day is in store for Wednesday with highs reaching 60 degrees. Conditions continue to remain dry with no rain in sight.

Wednesday night involves mostly clear and quiet skies yet again with lows falling in the mid-40′s.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 68 degrees.