Scattered rain showers throughout today; wind gusts possible

Rain showers and thunderstorms roll in for today’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Precipitation will be scattered throughout today with showers and storms possible before 3 p.m., and after 5 p.m. Rain showers may be possible between 3 and 5 p.m. as well.
The high of the day is 73 degrees.
Today’s weather also involves a partly sunny day. Winds will increase and come from the west with gusts between 25 and 35 mph during the afternoon, NWS said.
Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. A slight chance of rain may occur between 8 and 9 p.m. Winds will quieten down as well.
The low will be 52 degrees.
An incoming cold front’s airmass will bring cooler conditions this week, according to NWS.
Monday has a 20% chance of precipitation striking after 2 p.m., but otherwise will be sunny. The highs will be in the mid-60′s and the lows will be in the upper 40′s.
In addition to the slight chance of rain, wind gusts will also occur and range up to 30 mph especially north of the I-70 corridor.
The overnight will be partly cloudy.
Tuesday is mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees.
The overnight will be considerably cooler with temperatures falling to the mid-40′s. Skies will be mostly clear and quiet with a few stray clouds remaining.
A mostly sunny day is in store for Wednesday with highs reaching 60 degrees. Conditions continue to remain dry with no rain in sight.
Wednesday night involves mostly clear and quiet skies yet again with lows falling in the mid-40′s.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 68 degrees.
