Severe storms with heavy rain, gusty winds possible Saturday

Wet and Windy New Year

Updated 16 minutes ago
After a mostly sunny week with unseasonably warm temperatures, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances start early Saturday before a lull in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Winds will pick up during the day, with gusts of 40-45 mph possible.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the region from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and could down tree limbs, according to the NWS. Power outages are also possible.

People should use extra caution while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.

Isolated damaging winds are possible in the morning, which strong to severe storms with damaging winds in the early afternoon.

Large hail is also possible.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase again in the late afternoon and early evening.

Heavy rain is possible Saturday night and could lead to flash flooding.

Showers will continue into Sunday morning and should move out of the region by early Sunday afternoon.

Most of the Miami Valley could get 1.5 to 2 inches of rain between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Highs will be around 70 on Saturday, but cooler air will move in Sunday, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected to return for the start of the work week.

