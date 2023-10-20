Showers, chance of storms early; Breezy with chance of rain this afternoon

Today will begin wet, with showers and a chance of thunderstorms before dawn, and rain likely until around 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. After that, rain chances will fall, though there will still be a chance of showers until the late evening.

As rain chances decrease winds will pick up some, for breezy winds and gusts as high as 25 mph in the afternoon.

Clouds will decrease some overnight, and after midnight there will be a slight chance of rain again that will continue until dawn on Saturday.

Temperatures will be chilly today, with highs around 59 degrees and lows around 44 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a chance for light showers, mainly in the morning but with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon along with some breezy winds. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high around 63 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.

Sunday will be chilly with clearing skies and a high around 55 degrees, followed by a freezing night with temperatures falling down to the mid-30s.

