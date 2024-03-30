Showers, chance of thunderstorms this morning; Rounds of rain, storms through weekend

17 minutes ago
Today there will be showers and a chance of thunderstorms this morning, followed by a chance of rain and storms for the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be breezy, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Highs will be around 69 degrees.

Overnight there will be a chance of showers as temperatures fall to a low around 43 degrees.

Starting on Sunday, the NWS predicted multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, and repeated rainfall could cause flooding.

On Sunday, showers will be likely starting in the afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms starting around the evening commute. Highs will be around 65 degrees.

Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday night with lows around 54 degrees.

Showers and a chance of thunderstorms will continue throughout the day on Monday. Storms will be likely starting around dark through midnight, but there will still be a chance of thunderstorms for the rest of the night.

Highs will be around 66 degrees, and lows will be around 52 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

