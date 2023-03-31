X

Showers, storms have potential to become severe tonight

Strong winds on Saturday could lead to tree damage, power outages.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms have the potential to become strong to severe late tonight with the threat of damaging winds.

It will be rainy and breezy today with gusts between 25 and 35 mph up to 40 mph. Showers may decrease a bit late in the afternoon as temperatures peak in the 60s.

There will be an outbreak today of severe thunderstorms — with the most intense storms capable of damaging gusts, tornadoes and large hail — expected from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the mid-South, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, which placed Southwest Ohio under a slight risk for severe weather.

Locally, the potent weather system likely will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms tonight as a cold front moves through. The band of showers generally will be tween 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday. The main threat will be damaging winds, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the NWS office in Wilmington reported.

Rainfall, which may add up to an inch or more in some areas, is expected to trail off Saturday morning.

Winds strengthen behind the cold front Saturday, with sustained winds increasing into the 30s in the afternoon and gusts as high as 50 mph that could lead to tree damage and power outages. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and blustery with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

After a tranquil Sunday and Monday — which starts a warming trend of above normal highs in the 70s — another storm system will arrive.

Hazardous weather is possible as showers and thunderstorms return late Monday and continue through Wednesday. However, the NWS said it is too early to outline potential threats.

