Showers this morning, rain, storms this evening

Showers will be likely early this morning and late this afternoon, with a chance of rain from mid-morning to around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon, with storms likely by mid-afternoon.
[8:18 PM] Several rounds of showers possible overnight before more widespread showers and thunderstorms develop Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cunrhpJgB6— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 14, 2024
High temperatures will be around 74 degrees.
Tonight, rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms until the early-morning hours, though there will still be a chance of showers and storms through dawn on Wednesday.
Low temperatures will be around 56 degrees.
On Wednesday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms that is expected to trail off in the evening. Highs will be around 72 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease for partly cloudy skies and a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs around 79 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon.
Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Lows will be around 62 degrees.
About the Author