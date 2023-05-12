X

Showers, thunderstorms today; Heavy rain, local flooding possible

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
23 minutes ago

Today will be warm and rainy, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms beginning before dawn, and showers likely starting in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The NWS predicted thunderstorms will be likely in the evening, which could bring heavy rainfall and cause local flooding.

Rain chances will dip after midnight, though there will still be a chance of showers and storms throughout the night.

Highs will be around 79 degrees and lows will be around 64 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day that will fall away around dark. Clouds will decrease during the afternoon and evening, though it will still be mostly cloudy overnight.

Temperatures will be warm again, with highs around 79 degrees and lows around 57 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain starting in the afternoon and a high around 74 degrees.

There will be a chance of rain on Sunday night as temperatures fall to around 50 degrees.

