Showers to start today; More rain, storms on Sunday

Showers will continue after night falls on Sunday, though chances will dip slightly after midnight.

Highs will be around 81 degrees on Sunday, falling to a low around 69 degrees Sunday night.

On Monday, the NWS predicted a chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day that will fall away in the evening. Clouds will also gradually decrease, for mostly clear skies overnight.

Highs will be around 83 degrees and lows will be around 70 degrees.