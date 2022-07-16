Showers to start today; More rain, storms on Sunday

There will be showers to begin today, starting in the early morning hours and continuing through dawn, though rain chances will fall during the morning to a slight chance of showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be around 88 degrees.
Overnight, shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase overnight, with rain becoming likely around daybreak on Sunday. Lows will be around 71 degrees.
Sunday will be stormy, with showers likely throughout the day.
There will be a chance of thunderstorms during the morning, but they will be likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall will be possible, which could bring local flooding.
Showers will continue after night falls on Sunday, though chances will dip slightly after midnight.
Highs will be around 81 degrees on Sunday, falling to a low around 69 degrees Sunday night.
On Monday, the NWS predicted a chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day that will fall away in the evening. Clouds will also gradually decrease, for mostly clear skies overnight.
Highs will be around 83 degrees and lows will be around 70 degrees.
