dayton-daily-news logo
X

Slight chance of rain this afternoon; Partly cloudy, warm through Friday

A partly cloudy glimpse of the Gayle B. Price Jr. Bridge.

Combined ShapeCaption
A partly cloudy glimpse of the Gayle B. Price Jr. Bridge.

Weather
By
30 minutes ago

It will be partly cloudy and warm today, with a slight chance for rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease in the evening for mostly clear skies overnight.

Highs will be around 81 degrees, falling to around 61 degrees overnight.

Thursday will be a little warmer and mostly sunny, with highs around 84 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 62 degrees.

On Friday, highs will be around 86 degrees under mostly clear skies. It will be mostly clear on Friday night, with lows around 65 degrees.

In Other News
1
Warm with low rain chances in afternoon today, tomorrow
2
Cooler than normal temperatures continue; Isolated showers later this...
3
Cloudy skies; sunshine and mild temperatures this week
4
Partly cloudy, warm today with slight chance of afternoon rain
5
Don’t miss it! Moon will appear full again tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top