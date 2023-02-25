Slight chance of snow early; Cool with clearing skies today

The rain will continue through the day on Monday, joined by strong winds with gusts as high as 50 mph, especially in the afternoon and evening.

There is also a chance for a few severe thunderstorms Monday, with damaging winds being the main threat.

High winds can blow around unsecured objects and knock down trees and tree limbs, causing outages.

Rain chances will fall away by Monday night, which will be cold and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 39 degrees.