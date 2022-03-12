Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Snow accumulating in area: Find out how much so far

Salt trucks were out working in downtown Dayton Friday, March 11, 2022, as snow started to fall. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

caption arrowCaption
Salt trucks were out working in downtown Dayton Friday, March 11, 2022, as snow started to fall. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

Accumulating snow of up to 1 to 2 inches is possible for much of the region, with heavier snowfall of 3 to 5 inches likely to the southeast, including Butler and Warren counties.

Snow totals already have been reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Following are totals recorded:

1 inch at the Dayton International Airport at 7 p.m.

0.4 inch at the Wilmington Air Park at 7 p.m.

0.8 inch at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at 7 p.m.

In Other News
1
Snow falls across area; Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches for most
2
Dry today but Friday rain transitions to snow overnight; 1-3 inches...
3
Snow, rain this morning; More winter weather arrives Friday
4
Cloudy, chilly today; Chance of rain, snow early tomorrow
5
NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Versailles early Sunday

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top