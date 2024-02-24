Snow overnight into Saturday morning; 2-3 inches possible

Snow will arrive overnight into Saturday morning before tapering off, with accumulations of 2 to 3 inches expected and higher amounts possible in parts of the region.

The snow is most likely to occur between 1 and 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

As temperatures rapidly drop into the 20s, slick spots are possible, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Snow, which could be heavy at times, also will lead to reduced visibility.

Saturday’s high will be near 35 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to NWS climatological data.

Skies Saturday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 24 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 53 degrees. Some clouds filter in for partly cloudy skies on Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 35 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 52 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 1 a.m.

Showers are expected Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 66 degrees. Showers continue Tuesday night, with a thunderstorm possible. The overnight low will be around 44 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. The high will be near 56 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday night, which will be partly cloudy with an overnight low below freezing, around 30 degrees.

