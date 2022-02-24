Snow, sleet, freezing rain on the way: ‘It’s going to be messy’

Generally dry conditions are expected today. However, a light wintry mix of precipitation will develop late tonight into Thursday morning. This could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways during the Thursday morning rush. Below is a forecast pcpn map at 7 AM Thurs morning. pic.twitter.com/mh5p8djhFc — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 23, 2022

Thursday will be cloudy and chilly with a high near 38 degrees. Rain will start in the afternoon or later part of the day, the NWS said.

Freezing rain and sleet is expected along the Interstate 70 corridor, with an extended period of sleet along with freezing rain and snow overnight. The widespread wintry precipitation brings the potential for significant accumulations of ice and snow, particularly north of I-70.

“Dayton is going to have some mixed precip — some rain, some sleet, snow,” he said.

Butler County will see less snow and more sleet or freezing rain, Coniglio said.

Parts north of I-70 should expect snow amounts up to 3 inches.

Any lingering precipitation will end early on Friday. Rain totals are expected around half an inch to an inch and a half, the NWS said.

Friday will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 30s.