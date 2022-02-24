Hamburger icon
Snow, sleet, freezing rain on the way: ‘It’s going to be messy’

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
50 minutes ago

There is a brief threat for snow and freezing rain overnight before afternoon rain and a wintry precipitation arrives late Thursday, bringing the potential for significant accumulations of ice and snow for some.

Although meteorologist Brian Coniglio with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said it’s too early to accurately predict freezing rain and sleet, he said it will not be like the last winter storm earlier this month.

“The overall potential is less than last time,” he said. “It’s going to be a shorter duration but it’s going to be messy, especially Friday morning.”

There is a slight chance of snow and freezing rain early Thursday, but the real chance of wintry weather arrives overnight, he said.

Thursday will be cloudy and chilly with a high near 38 degrees. Rain will start in the afternoon or later part of the day, the NWS said.

Freezing rain and sleet is expected along the Interstate 70 corridor, with an extended period of sleet along with freezing rain and snow overnight. The widespread wintry precipitation brings the potential for significant accumulations of ice and snow, particularly north of I-70.

“Dayton is going to have some mixed precip — some rain, some sleet, snow,” he said.

Butler County will see less snow and more sleet or freezing rain, Coniglio said.

Parts north of I-70 should expect snow amounts up to 3 inches.

Any lingering precipitation will end early on Friday. Rain totals are expected around half an inch to an inch and a half, the NWS said.

Friday will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 30s.

