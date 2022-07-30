dayton-daily-news logo
Some fog this morning, then partly cloudy, warm today

Wednesday morning fog shrouds the Helena Street bridge over the Great Miami River.

This morning, there will be some potential for fog from overnight, especially in river valleys, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will gradually increase as the day goes on. It will be mostly cloudy overnight.

Highs will be around 83 degrees and lows will be around 62 degrees.

On Sunday, clouds will gradually decrease again for partly cloudy skies with a high around 83 degrees.

Starting after dark, there will be a chance of rain that will continue through the night as clouds increase again. Lows will be around 67 degrees.

There will be a chance of rain throughout the day on Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. Highs will be around 86 degrees.

On Monday night, there will be a chance of showers and a slight chance of storms as temperatures fall to around 71 degrees.

