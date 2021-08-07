Spotty, isolated showers, storms expected this afternoon

Today there will be spotty, isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, starting near or north of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 88 degrees.
The rain and storms will taper off overnight as temperatures fall to around 68 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot during the day, with a high around 92 degrees, although the NWS still predicted a slight chance of rain north of I-70 in the afternoon.
Temperatures will still be mild overnight, with a low around 70 degrees.
On Monday, the NWS predicted a wave a showers and storms will move through the Ohio Valley, for rain chances beginning in the morning and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs will be around 92 degrees, falling to a low around 72 degrees overnight.