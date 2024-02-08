Spring-like weather today into weekend; snow possible Monday

[4:30 AM] It'll feel more like early spring than late winter through the upcoming weekend as temperatures will remain well above normal with several chances for light rain. pic.twitter.com/0VzACSrwfe — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 7, 2024

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph. There is a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and even warmer with a high near 61 degrees and a southwest wind around 15 mph.

There is a chance of rain Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a south wind between 13 and 15 mph. The overnight low will be around 51 degrees.

Saturday starts with a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and much colder with an overnight low around 31 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday, but still not as warm with a high near 47 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow.

A chance of snow continues Monday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.

Depending on the track of the system, some light snow accumulations may be possible later Monday into Tuesday morning, the NWS said.