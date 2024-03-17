St. Patrick’s Day brings sunny skies and chilly temps, partly cloudy skies tonight

On Monday, partly sunny skies are expected with a slight chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. The high will be near 41 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy but cold with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 52 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight with a low of 30 degrees.

Sunny skies will occur on Wednesday with a high of 53 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear but cold with a low of 31 degrees.

Chances of rain showers return towards the end of the week.