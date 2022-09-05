Stormy weather here on Labor Day

While rain and storms have a chance of occurring overnight, the skies will be mostly cloudy. The chance of both is most likely before 2 a.m., and then again after 5 a.m.

The low overnight will be 66 degrees.

Wednesday has a 40% chance of precipitation but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the low 80′s and the lows will be in the mid-60′s.

Dry conditions persist for the rest of Wednesday night with only a slight chance of rain during the evening hours.

Thursday is mostly bright and sunny with a high of 83 degrees.

The overnight will be dry and mostly clear with a low of 64 degrees.

Rain may be possible once again Friday.