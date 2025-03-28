Breaking: What does Trump’s executive order on voting mean for Ohio?

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

ajc.com

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Sunday will be rainy with a chance of strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Showers are likely through the morning and rain chances will start to decrease in the mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

The western half of Ohio has an enhanced risk for severe weather, but the extent to the severity of storms was not clear as Friday afternoon.

“All hazards of severe weather will be possible, but the magnitude of hazards will differ from location to location,” the NWS said.

Enough deep-layer wind shear and low-level speed and directional shear are expected to support storms to organize.

People should remain weather aware on Sunday and be prepared for severe conditions.

In Other News
1
Damaging winds, isolated tornado possible as storms move into region
2
Good day for an umbrella: Showers continue today, but sunshine returns...
3
Tornado watch has been canceled, strong storms expected later
4
Severe storms with heavy rain, gusty winds possible Saturday
5
Sunny, warm this week with highs near 70

About the Author