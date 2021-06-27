Sun and wind expected today; some rain and showers possible tomorrow

Highs today will reach up to 90 degrees and we may see winds up to 15 mph, the NWS said. The skies will be sunny and clear. Overnight, temperatures will drop to about 70 degrees and wind speeds will lower to about 10 mph.

Tomorrow, the area may see some showers in the early afternoon with some possibilities of storms after 2 p.m. Highs will remain around 90 degrees. The chances of showers and storms will continue through the evening and temperatures may drop to about 72 degrees, the NWS said.