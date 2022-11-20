Sunny and cold temperatures today; warm-up trend this week

Sunny skies and cold temperatures mark today with a light wind adding to the late seasonable conditions.
The high of the day will be near 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Very dry airmass will yield little to no cloud cover for most of the day, resulting in sunny and clear conditions, NWS said.
Well below normal highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s will feel even colder under a 10 knot wind, NWS continued.
Tonight will be quiet and clear with temperatures falling around 22 degrees. The lows in the lower 20s tonight will signal the very beginning of a warming trend for next week, according to NWS.
Sunshine begins the work week with Monday seeing considerably warmer temperatures than it has been this last week. A high temperature of 46 degrees will occur. Wind gusts may transpire with gusts ranging from 8 to 15mph and up to 26 mph, with the chances of decreasing later in the day.
Monday night will be mostly clear and cold as temperatures will fall around mid-20′s.
Tuesday continues with the sunny and slightly warmer trend with highs reaching in the upper 40′s. The overnight will be mostly clear and cold again, with a low of 29 degrees.
Sunny skies dawn brightly on Wednesday with a high near 52 degrees. The nighttime skies will be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures falling in the low 30′s.
Low 50′s and partly sunny skies will strike for Thanksgiving Day.
Rain and snow may be possible Friday into the weekend along with temperatures decreasing once more.
