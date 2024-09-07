Mostly sunny and cooler today; near record low overnight

Updated 20 hours ago
Fall-like temperatures are in place this weekend before a warming trend pushes temperatures back into the 80s for the new workweek.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will mostly remain clear tonight. The overnight low will fall to around 43 degrees, just above the low record for Sunday of 42 degrees. The record low for Sept. 8 was set 126 years ago in 1898, according to NWS data.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer with a high near 75 degrees. Sunday night will be clear with an overnight low around 48 degrees.

Temperatures will trend higher through the workweek, starting in the low 80s to near 90 toward the end of the week.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees. Monday night will be clear with an overnight low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees. Skies remain clear Tuesday night, which will have an overnight low around 57 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and even warmer with a high near 91 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 60 degrees.

