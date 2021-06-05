Sunny and hot this weekend; forecast above normal for most of June

It will be sunny and hot this weekend with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.
The June outlook indicates above normal temperatures and above normal rainfall for the region, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[9:57 PM] With low pressure moving east of our forecast area, expect a return to warmer than normal temperatures not only for tomorrow and this weekend, but the long-term forecast for June as well. Read more in our May 2021 Climate Summary. https://t.co/0sOyRZUCoc pic.twitter.com/XFSEBXXqmf— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 4, 2021
For today, the high will reach near 86 degrees. Tonight will remain mostly clear with an overnight low around 63 degrees.
It will be even warmer Sunday with a high near 87 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from around 3 to 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. overnight, which will have low temperatures around 66 degrees, the NWS said.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m. Monday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. There is a chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Monday. Skies stay mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 68 degrees.
For Tuesday, there is a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Tuesday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies with a low around 68 degrees.