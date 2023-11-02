Milder today; temps to warm through rest of week

Skies will be sunny with temperatures trending higher through the rest of the week.

The high for today will be below normal for this time of year, near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Light winds are possible this afternoon with gusts of 25 mph possible.

[7:08 PM] Warmer on Thursday, but still colder than normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/wWJWhuqeTE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 1, 2023

It will stay dry through Saturday before the threat for showers returns early next week.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, which will have an over night low just above freezing, around 33 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 57 degrees.

Clouds will filter in Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees.

Temperatures will warm to near normal Saturday, and slightly above normal for Sunday. Expect a warmer, but mostly cloudy weekend. Rain chances return for early next week. pic.twitter.com/13gaawUH4o — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 2, 2023

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 45 degrees.

There is a slight chance for light precipitation late Saturday, mainly west of Interstate 75 near the Ohio-Indiana border, according to NWS.

It will be partly sunny again for Sunday, which will be warmer with a high near 63 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 66 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m., which will continue into the evening hours.