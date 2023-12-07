Sunny, breezy, cool today; Rain expected to end week

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, with highs around 57 degrees.

Clouds will increase for Friday night ahead of a chance of showers starting after midnight that will continue through morning. Lows will be around 49 degrees.

Saturday will be even warmer, windy and wet. There will be a chance of rain in the morning, but showers will be likely with a chance of a thunderstorm starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 62 degrees, and gusts will reach speeds up around 38 mph.

The rain and chance of storms is expected to continue through most of Saturday night, with chances finally weakening around dawn on Sunday. Lows will fall to around 37 degrees.