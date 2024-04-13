Sunny, breezy, mild today; Warm with chance of afternoon rain tomorrow

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and windy, with highs around 78 degrees and gusts as high as 30 mph. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon that will continue until around midnight before trailing off.

Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.

On Monday, skies will be sunny again with temperatures rising to around 76 degrees.

Clouds will increase Monday night, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms starting again after midnight. Lows will be around 56 degrees.