Sunny but above normal temps today, clear skies overnight

High pressure will continue to predominate with temperatures above normal with a cold front expected to move through midweek with only a minimal chance of rain.
Today will be sunny but warm with highs near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures drop down to around 46 degrees.
On Monday, skies will be sunny but warm with highs around 77 degrees. Monday night will be clear but cool as lows fall around 47 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny but warm with highs around 77 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night with a low of 54 degrees.
Wednesday brings more sunshine and above seasonal temperatures with highs near 78 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy as the lows drop down to 44 degrees.
