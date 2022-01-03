Sunny but cold today; snow possible later this week

Skies will be sunny today, but temperatures will remain below average with a high near 30 degrees north of Interstate 70 to the middle 30s by the Ohio River.
Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low well below freezing, around 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
High pressure will build into the region today, bringing clearing skies and cold temperatures. The high will move east on Tuesday as temperatures begin to moderate once again. pic.twitter.com/RfPiKdxcjs— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 3, 2022
Temperatures moderate for Tuesday, which will have a high near 42 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 34.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 42 before a cold front will knock temperatures back down late in the day. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 16 degrees.
Snow is likely for Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 25 degrees. A chance for snow exists before 1 a.m. with an overnight low around 10 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 and overnight lows in the single digits.
