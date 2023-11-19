Sunny but cool today, increasing clouds tonight

Sunny skies and cool temperatures are on sight for today with highs near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

For tonight, the high will begin to move east. High clouds are forecast to increase from the west overnight.

Increasing clouds and winds increasing from the east will keep temperatures from falling as much, resulting in lows ranging from the lower 30s northeast to near 40 southwest, according to the NWS.

Monday brings a mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs will rise to 50 degrees, while the overnight low will drop down into the lower 40s. Additional rounds of precipitation overnight are expected as well.

More rain showers slink in on Tuesday, bringing a 90% chance of precipitation all together. The high of the day will be near 56 degrees, while lows will fall around 37 degrees.

A mostly cloudy sky occurs Tuesday night with a chance of showers before 1 a.m.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 46 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low temperature of 30 degrees.

Dry air and more cool temperatures are expected midweek.