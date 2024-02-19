Sunny but mild for President’s Day, mostly clear skies tonight

Dry conditions with a warming trend will occur through midweek with the chance of rain returning later in the week ahead of a cold front that will move through on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Some patchy fog may occur before 9 a.m. this morning. Expect sunny skies and mild conditions with a high near 42 degrees today. Tonight will be mostly clear but cold with lows falling in the mid-20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees, followed by a partly overcast Tuesday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies continue into Wednesday with highs reaching almost 60 degrees. The overnight for Wednesday involves mostly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures. The low will fall around 42 degrees.

A chance of rain is possible Thursday but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The warming trend continues as well with highs expected to reach mid-50s. Rain may be possible Thursday night as well.

Mostly overcast skies are expected Thursday night, too. The low will fall around 36 degrees.

After a brief weather system midweek, dry weather is expected Friday afternoon through Sunday under an expansive area of high pressure, according to the NWS.

