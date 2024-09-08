Sunny with cooler weather ahead of warmup for workweek

Fall-like weather continues through the weekend, while a warming trend will develop through the upcoming workweek as dry conditions persist.

Today will be sunny and mild with highs around 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be clear but dry with an overnight low around 47 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and warm with highs around 83 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows around 54 degrees.

On Tuesday, sunny skies persist with higher temperatures in the upper 80s. Tuesday night will be clear but cool as lows drop down into the upper 50s.

Wednesday brings more sunny skies and very hot conditions as highs rise around 92 degrees. Mostly overcast skies are in the forecast for Wednesday night with an overnight low around 60 degrees.

