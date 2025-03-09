Sunny but warm-like today, chilly temps resume tonight

High pressure will prevail through the early part of the week along with a warming trend.
Today will be sunny with highs around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be clear but chilly as lows fall around 36 degrees.
Monday brings sunny skies with highs of 64 degrees, followed by a clear overnight as lows drop down into the mid-40s.
On Tuesday, sunny skies will beckon with highs near 68 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but mild as lows fall back into the lower 40s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs around 65 degrees.
Lows will dip to 46 degrees over a mostly overcast sky for the night.
