Sunny but warm today, cool temps tonight

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s, followed by a mostly clear Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will brings more sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees. Wednesday night will be remain cool but mostly clear as temperatures fall to a low of 57 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies persist on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, followed by a mostly overcast night. The lows will fall around 65 degrees.

Warm to hot conditions remain Friday into the weekend, bringing a slight chance of rain showers as well.