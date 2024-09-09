Sunny but warm today, cool temps tonight

Fall-like temperatures and conditions halt for the majority of the week with 80 and 90 degree temps making a return for most days.
Sunshine and warm temperatures near 83 degrees are on the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be clear but cool as lows fall around 54 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s, followed by a mostly clear Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s.
Wednesday will brings more sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees. Wednesday night will be remain cool but mostly clear as temperatures fall to a low of 57 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies persist on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, followed by a mostly overcast night. The lows will fall around 65 degrees.
Warm to hot conditions remain Friday into the weekend, bringing a slight chance of rain showers as well.
About the Author