Sunny, cold, breezy this weekend; Rain expected Sunday night

On Sunday it will be sunny, breezy and a little warmer, with gusts around 24 mph and highs around 52 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a chance of rain before midnight, with showers likely after midnight. Lows will be around 41 degrees.

Monday will be breezy with showers likely in the morning, though with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing through the night. Highs will be around 55 degrees, falling to lows around 42 degrees overnight.