Sunny, cold today; Rain expected late Wednesday through Thanksgiving

Weather
By Daniel Susco
42 minutes ago

It will be sunny but cold today, with highs around 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be clear as temperatures drop below freezing, with lows around 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be windy with increasing clouds, making skies mostly cloudy by dark. Wind gusts could reach around 20 mph, and temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs around 51 degrees.

Wednesday night, there will be a chance of rain after midnight ahead of a cold front. Rain chances are expected to rise just before dawn.

Lows will be around 41 degrees.

For Thanksgiving, the NWS predicted it will rain throughout the day as the cold front moves through.

Rain chances are only predicted to fall after dark, mixing with snow before falling away after midnight.

Highs on Thanksgiving will be around 47 degrees, but overnight will drop again to around 24 degrees.

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

