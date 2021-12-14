Sunny, cool today; Chance of showers to begin overnight

There will be a slight chance of rain after midnight as well, which will gradually rise, making showers likely a little before dawn on Thursday.

Temperatures won’t fall much tonight, with lows only around 54 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy, with showers predicted throughout the day.

It will also be windy, with stronger gusts continuing from overnight through the evening. Clouds will gradually decrease for partly sunny skies in the evening.

Highs will again be mild, reaching up around 61 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to mostly fall away soon after dark, with clouds continuing to decrease to mostly clear skies before midnight. However, in the early-morning hours the NWS predicted clouds will start to build up again.

Temperatures will fall down to around freezing Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees, leading to a chance of snow beginning shortly before dawn on Friday.