Sunny, cool today; Rain to return tomorrow, Friday

Today, it will be sunny and cool, with highs around 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will increase quickly in the late evening, but the NWS predicted it will stay dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 33 degrees.
Thursday will be breezy and warmer, with highs around 55 degrees and a chance of rain in the afternoon. Gusty winds will also start in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph by dark.
Showers will be likely starting around nightfall and will continue through the night, accompanied by blustery winds as high as 33 mph. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight with a low around 45 degrees.
On Friday, rain will still be likely during the morning, though chances will fall in the afternoon and trail off around dark. Winds will actually pick up slightly during the day, with sustained winds of up to 23 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph
Overnight, clouds and winds will gradually decrease, though there will still be light wind in the early-morning hours.
Temperatures on Friday will be chilly during the day and freezing cold overnight, with a high around 49 degrees and lows around 26 degrees, although with light winds it will feel like temperatures are in the teens outside.
About the Author