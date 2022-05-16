Sunny days; 80 degree weather

The horizon will be partially overcast with a low of 54 degrees.

Midweek rain patterns hits Wednesday where there is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70′s.

60% chance of rain showers will likely occur overnight. Lows will be in 60′s.

Thursday continues with rain showers with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high of the day will be 84 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Overnight may see a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms. The low will be 67 degrees.

Rain is expected to hit Friday and go into the weekend.