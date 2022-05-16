Sunny days; 80 degree weather

“An unsettled pattern resumes midweek and beyond as several rounds of showers and storms are expected for the second half of the workweek as more humid air builds into the Ohio Valley,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.
Monday brings an 80% chance of rain showers before 8 a.m. Wind conditions will range between 9 and 14 mph.
Highs will be in the mid-70′s for the day,
Temperatures drop slightly overnight with lows reaching around 50 degrees. Conditions will be dry and mostly clear.
Sunny skies mark a bright Tuesday with a high near 75. Wet conditions may return overnight and into early Wednesday morning.
The horizon will be partially overcast with a low of 54 degrees.
Midweek rain patterns hits Wednesday where there is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70′s.
60% chance of rain showers will likely occur overnight. Lows will be in 60′s.
Thursday continues with rain showers with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high of the day will be 84 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
Overnight may see a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms. The low will be 67 degrees.
Rain is expected to hit Friday and go into the weekend.
