Sunny, dry and warm for late summer weekend

Expect sunny and dry summer weather conditions this weekend, with a high temperature around 84 degrees today and near 90 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Above normal temperatures are likely for the next two weeks, especially from the Ohio Valley to the Atlantic Coast, the Climate Prediction Center outlook predicts.
Climate Prediction Center 8 to 14 day outlook points to above normal temperatures for much of the USA, especially from the Ohio Valley to the Atlantic Coast. pic.twitter.com/fRKcyzLSbw— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 10, 2021
Skies stay clear tonight with an overnight low around 67 degrees.
Sunday also will be sunny and dry as temperatures approach 90 degrees. The overnight low will dip to around 68 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will be a repeat of Sunday, with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.
However, clouds move in for partly cloudy skies Monday night and overnight temperatures around 68 degrees.
Showers are possible after 7 p.m. Tuesday, which is expected to have overnight lows around 67 degrees.