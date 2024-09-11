Sunny, hot today; Air Quality Alert in effect for Butler, Warren counties

High pressure will remain over the Ohio Valley for at least the next couple of days. It will remain dry and on the warm side. pic.twitter.com/E1wqNZSvyo — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 11, 2024

Residents can help reduce air pollution by reducing or avoiding using gas-powered vehicles or appliances during daylight hours, avoiding using oil-based paint or stain and never burning yard debris.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cool, with lows around 60 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase during the day on Thursday, though highs will again reach the upper 80s, at around 87 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows around 65 degrees.

Rain chances start Thursday night, with the tri-state area most likely to see showers.

There will be a slight chance of showers during the day on Friday, and a chance of showers after midnight. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with high around 83 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.