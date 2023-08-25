Sunny, hot today; Heat index values around 100 degrees

Today will be sunny and hot, with highs around 92 degrees and heat index values as high as 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 86 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy, cool night with lows around 62 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high around 81 degrees.

It will be mostly clear overnight with a low around 60 degrees.