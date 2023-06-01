Sunny, hot with highs in low 90s through end of week

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs climbing to around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will clear again around dark, for a mostly clear night with a low around 62 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with highs rising a little further to around 93 degrees.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 66 degrees.
There will be a few more clouds on Saturday, but it will still be mostly sunny and hot, with highs again rising to around 93 degrees.
Clouds will gradually decrease again on Saturday night, with lows around 63 degrees.
