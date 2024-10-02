Sunny, mild today with highs in low 70s

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
17 minutes ago
X

Today will be sunny and mild, with highs around 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with lows around 48 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be patchy fog in the morning, but otherwise it will be sunny and warm, with highs around 78 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear and cool with a low around 53 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and just a little warmer with highs around 81 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 54 degrees.

In Other News
1
Areas of fog this morning; Warm today with chance of showers, storms in...
2
Scattered showers today; funnel clouds possible
3
More rain showers possible tonight, Monday
4
Rainy, seasonal this weekend with highs in the 70s
5
Hurricane remnants hit Miami Valley; winds down trees, knock out power

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.