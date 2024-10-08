Sunny, mild weather expected through mid-week

The weather will be sunny and mild through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be sunny with highs around 71 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 44 degrees.

On Wednesday, it will be sunny and a little warmer as temperatures rise to around 75 degrees.

Wednesday night will be clear with lows around 45 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to decrease again on Thursday to a high around 71 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 42 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.