Sunny, mild weather expected to start the week, rain possible Tuesday

After thunderstorms late last week, we can expect this week to start off mild and sunny, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures could reach near the 70s tomorrow.
The skies will be sunny today, with temperatures reaching as high as 63 degrees during the day. Overnight, temperatures may drop to around 37 degrees. The day may be slightly breezy, the NWS said.
Tomorrow, temperatures could reach nearly 70 degrees and the skies will be sunny and clear. We may see some more light wind tomorrow and temperatures could drop as low as 44 degrees overnight.
On Tuesday, there is a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. The skies will be cloudy and we may see some slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the low 60s. Showers are likely through the evening and overnight until around 1 a.m., the NWS said.