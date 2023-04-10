Sunny skies and warm temperatures today, this week

High pressure extending into the area this week will bring a warming trend and dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Frost could be possible this morning. Today will be all-around pleasant with sunny skies, a light breeze and a high near 70 degrees. Overnight, conditions will be dry and clear with a low of 42 degrees.
Tuesday will see additional sunshine and warm conditions. The high will fall around to 73 degrees and the overnight low will fall to around 50 degrees.
Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as well.
The warming trend continues into midweek with Wednesday seeing a high near 74 degrees. It’ll be sunny and bright, too. Overnight, expect clear conditions and a low in the upper 40s.
Even more sunshine strikes Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear but mild.
Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for the night.
Increasing clouds is possible later this week into the weekend, which may bring an increased chance of rain.
About the Author