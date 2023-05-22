Sunny skies and warm temps today, this week

Today will be sunny and bright, with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Conditions will be seasonably warm and dry with no rain in sight. Tonight will be partly cloudy but mild with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s for the overnight low.
A gradual warming trend through Wednesday is expected before some slightly cooler temperatures return late in the week, the NWS said. Little to no precipitation is expected too.
Sunny skies strike Tuesday, with a high near 84 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday respectively, with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s for both days. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight.
Wednesday and Thursday nights will both be mostly clear with very minimal clouds.
Abundant of sunshine and warm temperatures will be seen Friday into the weekend.
About the Author