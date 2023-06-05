X

Sunny skies and warm temps today; Very little chance of rain this week

Weather
By
46 minutes ago

Seasonably warm temps and dry conditions are expected this work week.

A mostly sunny sky is on the forecast today, with a high near 85 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy and much cooler with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., but otherwise will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Highs will be near 85 degrees and the lows will be near 56 degrees overnight.

Expect mostly cloudy but dry conditions for Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 80 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.

A sunny sky strikes Thursday with seasonable temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the upper 70s and the lows will fall around mid-50s during Thursday night.

Otherwise, the overnight will be mostly clear and dry.

Warm temps and sunny conditions persist into Friday.

