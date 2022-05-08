Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for Mother’s Day

Drier conditions and warmer weather are expected this week and in time for Mother’s Day.
Today brings plentiful sunshine and a high of 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Partly cloudy is what tonight calls for with cooler temperatures. The low will be 48 degrees.
Monday sees more sunshine with mid-70′s. Overnight sees a dip in cooler temperatures once more with lows falling around 53 degrees. Conditions will remain dry and clear.
Tuesday involves sunny skies with high temperatures reaching high as 82 degrees.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 58 degrees.
Wednesday will likely see additional sunshine with a high of 84 degrees.
Wednesday night calls for clear and dry conditions. The low overnight will be 58 degrees.
The rest of the week will remain dry with warm temperatures.
