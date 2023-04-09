Sunny skies for Easter, cold start in the morning with gradual warmup as the day goes on

Dry conditions are in store for the upcoming week with temperatures expected to rise well above normal by the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Patchy frost may be possible early this morning along with a chilly start for some counties such as Butler, Hamilton and Warren. Easter rolls in today with sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees.
Conditions will be overall pleasant and nice throughout today with no rain in sight. Overnight, expect clear skies, quiet conditions and colder temperatures with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunny skies continue into the workweek, starting with Monday. The overall high will be near 68 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 43 degrees.
Monday night will be mostly clear but mild. Calm wind will go with the moderate conditions.
Sunshine is here yet again Tuesday along with warm temperatures. A high of 72 degrees is expected with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s Tuesday night.
Partly cloudy skies strike Tuesday night as well.
Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. The nighttime will have clear skies and cooler temperatures with a low around 52 degrees.
A high of 80 degrees and sunny skies is on the forecast for Thursday.
